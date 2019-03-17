Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools Looks to Boost Responsible Online Usage

Details
Category: Local News

 

An increasing concern for parents is the disconnect that the constant prescience of social media seems to be creating.

Christ the Redeemer School Division aims to educate both parents and students on responsibility and the importance of face to face relationships with their #Relationships in a Digital Age initiative.

This is the initiative's second year, and Director of Curriculum & Instruction with Christ the Redeemer, Cheryl Kuemper, says part of the initiative involves schools in the district trying to build cultural awareness with students.

"Some of our school are challenging their students to give up some of their screen time and replace it with spending time with family, spending time with friends, in face to face connections or reading or doing different activities. That's the building culture part."

Exposure is also a big part of modern technology, both for parents and students. With fear of fake news and rumours of exposure to harmful influences constantly circulating online, education and understanding are important for both parents and students; something that Kuemper says plays a large role in the initiative.

"Once a month, parents receive an email from the division office, which outlines different tips and tools and resources to help them have those conversations with their children around responsible use, around alternate activities, around understanding what the different apps are that their children might be using and exposed to."

The initiative isn't integrated as an awareness month or a crash course, but rather as an ongoing, year round aspect of education.

Christ the Redeemer is still working to model and tweak the initiative, and are constantly collecting feedback from parents, students, and faculty.

 

