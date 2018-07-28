Details
Category: Local News

With only his skateboard, and the kindness of strangers to rely on, Nanton's inspirational speaker Chris Koch has managed to make his way across Canada in 18 days.

Koch started a few hours out of Calgary, and found his way to St.Johns Labrador, finally returning home on Friday July 27 2018.

Koch, who was born without arms or legs, says despite his limitations, with an adventerous spirit its possible to accomplish anything.

"Im always up for an adventure, obviously being born without arms or legs is a limiting factor, but I dont let that get in the way, and I hope that helps encourage people to go out and do the things they dream of doing, and just go for it."

While travelling across Canada Koch says he was inspired and astounded by the kindness of the strangers that aided him on his quest.

"People are so kind and generous, specifically Canadians, they were so encouraging, there was not a single negative experience on my way, nothing that could be closed to being construed as negative, or bad."

Upon returning, Koch said he's already looking forward to his next adventure.

"I love travelling and speaking, so naturally I can't wait for my next journey."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

 

More Local News

Dave Proctor Halts Run Across Canada In Winnipeg

Dave Proctor's run across Canada is over because of a debilitating back injury. The 37-year-old from Okotoks, is raising money for rare disease research, and he had to end his run east of Winnipeg.…

Small Backyard Shed Explosion Caused By Flammable Fumes

A small explosion in the backyard shed of an Okotoks home this afternoon brought a visit from the Okotoks Fire Department and RCMP. No one was injured in the blast, and the home owners had the flames…

Chris Koch Conquers His Goal To Tour Canada

With only his skateboard, and the kindness of strangers to rely on, Nanton's inspirational speaker Chris Koch has managed to make his way across Canada in 18 days. Koch started a few hours out of…

Granary Road Loft Lounge Extends Summer Hours

The Granary Road Loft Lounge has extended some of its weekend hours to offer some extra time for patrons to enjoy the Rocky Mountain Cuisine. Pauline Tapuska, Marketing Manager at Canadian Rocky…

Fire Department Receiving Below Average Calls For This Time Of Year

The weekly report from the Okotoks Fire Department shows a slight decline in calls for this time of year. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief, says they responded to 15 calls, ranging from motor vehicle…

Inside Look At Okotoks Train History At Champion Park

Champion Park is opening up to the public for another sneak peak. On Aug. 4, the Town of Okotoks and MD of Foothills are hosting an open house for the public to come visit the 55 acre train park.…

Community Piano Area A Mess

It seems someone or a few someone's are making a big mess around the community piano beside Carlson's on Macleod in downtown High River. Town Councillor Bruce Masterman, who works as the Volunteer…

Local Salon Spot On For Environmentally Friendly Initiatives

Blunt Hair Studio here in Okotoks has taken steps above and beyond for environmentally friendly and recycling initiatives. Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist, says almost everything in use or…

Public Areas In Okotoks For Fruit Picking

Summer is sweet in Okotoks with public areas for fruit picking. Many of the Town's public parks and natural areas contain edible fruits including Saskatoon berries. Gordon White, Urban Forester for…

FRCW President Not Surprised By Crime Stats

The latest Stats-Can crime numbers show RCMP in rural areas are having to do a whole lot more with less. Overall rural crime is up 30 per cent nation wide, and in Alberta rural crime is 38 per cent…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login