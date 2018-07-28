Chris Koch Conquers His Goal To Tour Canada

With only his skateboard, and the kindness of strangers to rely on, Nanton's inspirational speaker Chris Koch has managed to make his way across Canada in 18 days.

Koch started a few hours out of Calgary, and found his way to St.Johns Labrador, finally returning home on Friday July 27 2018.

Koch, who was born without arms or legs, says despite his limitations, with an adventerous spirit its possible to accomplish anything.

"Im always up for an adventure, obviously being born without arms or legs is a limiting factor, but I dont let that get in the way, and I hope that helps encourage people to go out and do the things they dream of doing, and just go for it."

While travelling across Canada Koch says he was inspired and astounded by the kindness of the strangers that aided him on his quest.

"People are so kind and generous, specifically Canadians, they were so encouraging, there was not a single negative experience on my way, nothing that could be closed to being construed as negative, or bad."

Upon returning, Koch said he's already looking forward to his next adventure.

"I love travelling and speaking, so naturally I can't wait for my next journey."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]