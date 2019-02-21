Chinook On The Way After Mini Blizzard Wednesday Evening

Reduced visibility and severe winds swept through the Foothills last night as a result of a low pressure system that could make another appearance soon.

Kyle Fougere, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says although it lasted only a short period of time, conditions were very poor with reduced visibility.

"A low pressure system moved through Alberta, what we saw in the late afternoon, early evening, was a pretty intense band of snow. It only persisted for about an hour, but the conditions were really bad. The visibility was down to about a couple hundred meters, and there were wind gusts up to about 60 kilometres per hour. It moved through pretty quickly, but it reduced conditions to very poor," he said.

Fougere says a chinook is on the way for Okotoks and surrounding areas.

"The low pressure system has now exited the province, and we're seeing a ridge of high pressure build in, which should lead to some clearing skies for today. And tomorrow, we should see a bit of chinooking in the area, so the temperature is going to be quite a bit warmer than it has been in the last little bit," he said.

He says we could see approximately five more centimetres of snow starting tomorrow night, but it should taper off Saturday afternoon.

