Charity Poker Ride To Raise Funds For Motorcycle Accident Amputee

A tragic motorcycle accident on May 15th this year has sparked a fundraising event to help a father transition back to home life.

Jason Sawchuk, brother to Chris Sawchuk who lost his left leg to amputation at the hip, says the goal is to help Chris transition out of hospital and rehab back to his family.

"It's a charity ride for my brother. He went down while riding with a group of riders and ended up with an amputation of his left leg at the hip, so we're raising money so he's able to transition into a regular life as much as possible," he said.

Sawchuk says the injuries looked relatively minor at first, however, turned tragic in a short period of time.

"They thought it was a fairly minor incident, broken ankle and wrist, and ended up over the next 48 hours contracting gangrene, and was rushed into surgery to remove the leg," he said.

The "Bad Things Happen To Good People" Charity Poker Ride will take place on August 18th at the Back 40 Tasty Alberta Takeaway west of Longview.

Features will include a pancake breakfast, overnight camping, food, drinks, music, draws and a silent auction. The funds will go toward home renovations to accommodate Chris' wheelchair, in addition to helping the family reunite after his lengthy hospital and rehab stays.

Those interested in riding or attending can contact Bad Things Happen To Good People via their Facebook page. Tickets are available for pre-sale at a discounted price, and will be available at the gate on the day of the event.

Pre-sale tickets are $30 for riders, which includes the ride, pancake breakfast and a reserved camping spot. Passengers or attendees not riding can purchase pre-sale tickets for $20. Tickets on the day of the event are $40.

Registration will take place at 9 a.m., and the ride will begin at 11:15 a.m., with cash prizes for best and worst hands.

