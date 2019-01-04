Changes To Waste Collection Schedule Get Underway Next Week

The Town of Okotoks waste collection changes are about to get underway as we head into the second week of the new year.

New and more logical routes have been developed by the town, and as a result, Monday collection days are being eliminated.

Approximately 55% of Okotoks households will see a change in their collection day, and there are convenient options available for residents who may need reminders or guidance as the change takes effect.

Personal reminders can be set up by downloading the Okotoks Waste App, details and maps are available on the town's website, or can be obtained by contacting waste services directly.

The town first announced the changes in late November, with the goal of creating new and more logical routes and maximize service.

Personal reminders can be set from a tool on the waste app, and residents who download the app and sign up for the reminders will be entered into a draw to win one of two smart tablets until January sixth.

Additional information and instructions for downloading the app can be found by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/town-services/public-works/garbage-organics-recycling/2019-waste-collection-schedule

