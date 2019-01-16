Change To Loading Zone Looks To Enhance Busy Times At Local School

Ecole Good Shepard School has made some changes to their parking signs in front of the school in hopes of enhancing drop off and pick up times.

Peter Stapley, Acting Manager for Okotoks Municipal Enforcement, says the school approached them for assistance due to problems with congestion at busy times of the day.

"We were approached by the school about issues they were having with drop off and pick up times, traffic concerns, parking concerns. With the issues they brought forward, they advised that there were some parents staying in the loading zones for extended periods after dropping off their kids, and they thought it was causing a bigger concern," he said.

Stapley says the area was audited after the school reached out for help.

"When we met with them and audited the area, we realized the loading zone doesn't have a clear end to it. We decided it would be best to put a five minute loading zone on there. We also put in there that it's only for school days from eight a.m. until four p.m., that way we have a very clear and distinct, during school days, it is a loading zone for drop off and pick up. It was done with the intention of making drop off and pick up better," he said.

Signs have been changed in front of the school to reflect a five minute maximum stay in the loading zone on school days. Officers will be patrolling the area to raise awareness of the change for motorists.

Stapley adds other community schools may be looking to mirror this change, however, unique school locations and populations need to be considered.

Beyond the short education period, vehicles will be issued a fine of $50 if they are left unattended beyond the time limit.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]