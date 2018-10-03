Chamber Thrilled With Nominations For Business Excellence Awards

The Okotoks and Distrcit Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the amount of nominees for this year's Business Excellence Awards.

This year, the Chamber received over 250 nominations for 10 different award categories.

The categories include New Business of the Year, Business of the Year- Small, Business of the Year- Large, Outstanding Customer Service- Business, Outstanding Customer Service- Individual, Not-For-Profit or Social Profit Award, Environmental Responsibility Award, and the Community Impact Award.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director of the Okotoks Chamber, says they switched the nomination process up a bit this year.

"Businesses were allowed to nominate themselves. It was really encouraging to see some business nominations come in for themselves but also people nominating those businesses for the same, if not different, categories."

Hall adds the awards take place during small business week.

"We actually have a bunch of different events happening throughout that entire week. The Monday we have a session at Community Futures Highwood, a tourism entrepreneur start up session on the Tuesday, we have an MDP event with the Town on Wednesday, then wrap it up nicely with the Business Excellence Awards on Thursday."

The Business Excellence Awards are set for Oct. 18 at the Foothills Centennial Centre with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner going at 7 p.m., and the awards taking place at 8 p.m.

