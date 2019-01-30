Chamber Plans To Continue Advocacy For Local Businesses

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce has big plans to continue to advocate for local businesses and economic development in 2019.

Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says last year's red carpet, not red tape initiative was the first step toward more advocacy for local businesses.

"We intend to continue to push Economic Development and Council toward making it easier for businesses to do business in town. Economic Development, their mandate, via Council is to increase the non-residential tax base. If they follow some of our recommendations, this will help businesses to open and thrive in town, and will help Economic Development and council to achieve that goal," she said.

Noyes says in addition to advocating for local businesses, the chamber will keep their financial and membership momentum going.

"Continue on the path of having a solid financial position. That has turned around and is now great. So, in that, having good events, and good sponsorship at those events is crucial. We really appreciate the support from our members over the past year or so. We certainly aim to continue that, and continue strengthening our membership," she said.

Noyes adds the Chamber intends to continue to speak with local business owners, staying involved in what business owners are experiencing with opening, expanding and operating businesses in Okotoks, and ensuring their voices are heard.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]