Chamber Looks Back On A Successful 2018

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce had a successful year in 2018, highlighting several successes along the way.

Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber's events were one of the many positives of the past year.

"We always have four successful events, the Trade Show, the Golf Tournament, the Business Excellence Awards, and our Christmas party. We knew with those core events that we would have a nice solid year, without re-inventing the wheel," she said.

Noyes says the Chamber was in a less than ideal financial state at the beginning of the year.

"We did need to have a really successful year this year, and I'm really happy to say we've done that, and we're in a financially much better spot than we were. And that's because we had great events, and the events did well. We had great sponsorship and great support from our business community, which allowed us some room to move," she said.

She adds that Executive Director, Jayme Hall, took on his position well, learning quickly and was monumental in turning the finances around for the Chamber.

Noyes says getting involved in creating policies at the Municipal level was something new for the Chamber this year, beginning with the Red Carpet, not Red Tape recommendations put forth to Town Council in December.

