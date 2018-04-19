Celebrating The Volunteer Leadership Awards

Those who go above and beyond to donate their time in the community were recognized Wednesday evening.

The 23rd Annual Volunteer Leadership Awards took place at the D'Arcy Ranch Golf Course.

Past two time Leaders of Tomorrow award winner Gabby Gibbs was the keynote speaker and nominated one of this year's winners for the Leaders of Tomorrow (Senior High category), Reilly Carlson.

"She struck me with just her amazing personality and willingness to help and support me on the FCSS committee," Gibbs explains. "Just her initiatives and creativity with all the issues we have to deal with on the committee inspired me every single meeting, every single week, and it really changed my perspective on a lot of things so Reilly inspired me."

Others receiving the Leaders of Tomorrow Awards were Calla Bailey (Elementary School category), Naomi Loose (Junior High), and Maya Povhe (Senior High). Sharon Hudspeth was awarded with the Heart of Okotoks Award.

Carlson and Povhe both received $500 bursaries to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Canmore.

Carlson says she began volunteering at a young and continues to do so for a number of reasons.

"I started volunteering because of my mom and from there I just keep doing it because I like to. I get to learn a lot about other people that I would not have known and it really opens my eyes to a bunch of issues so I keep coming back."

