Celebrating Canada Day In Okotoks

Those sticking close to home this Canada day have options to keep the family entertained in Okotoks.

The Town of Okotoks is holding patriotic festivities starting on Saturday at Olde Towne Plaza.

James Jordan, comedian and magician, will take the stage at 3 p.m. then the Matt Blais Trio will perform at 4.

On Sunday for Canada Day, the Town is holding a free swim and aquafit class at the Okotoks Recreation Centre. There will also be a free gym all day at both the Rec Centre and Natural High Fitness.

Multi-cultural activities, including dance and music performances and a cake cutting, along with kids crafts will be taking place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Rec Centre as well.

To cap the day off the annual Canada Day fireworks will light up the town from Seaman Stadium following the Okotoks Dawgs game.

For more information on Town events this Canada Day click here.

