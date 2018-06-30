  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Those sticking close to home this Canada day have options to keep the family entertained in Okotoks.

The Town of Okotoks is holding patriotic festivities starting on Saturday at Olde Towne Plaza.

James Jordan, comedian and magician, will take the stage at 3 p.m. then the Matt Blais Trio will perform at 4.

On Sunday for Canada Day, the Town is holding a free swim and aquafit class at the Okotoks Recreation Centre. There will also be a free gym all day at both the Rec Centre and Natural High Fitness.

Multi-cultural activities, including dance and music performances and a cake cutting, along with kids crafts will be taking place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Rec Centre as well.

To cap the day off the annual Canada Day fireworks will light up the town from Seaman Stadium following the Okotoks Dawgs game.

For more information on Town events this Canada Day click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Celebrating Canada Day In Okotoks

Those sticking close to home this Canada day have options to keep the family entertained in Okotoks. The Town of Okotoks is holding patriotic festivities starting on Saturday at Olde Towne Plaza.…

Residents Reminded Of Fireworks Safety

Those wanting to take in Canada Day fireworks are being reminded of the rules in town. Purchasing, selling, possessing, and setting off fireworks in Okotoks is prohibited. Anyone who disregards those…

Former Local Teen Heads To Toronto As A Finalist For Miss Teen Canada

A former resident of Okotoks is heading to Toronto as a finalist for the Miss Teen Canada pageant this summer. Ayden Kosko, born in High River and raised here in Okotoks, says her first pageant…

Local Teacher Takes French Immersion To California

A local grade one teacher is venturing to Los Angeles this summer to assist with starting a Kindergarten French Immersion program. Sophie Durand, grade one teacher at Ecole Good Shepard, says she's…

Record Breaking Event For Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust

A record breaking event for Eagle 100.9 and the Sheep River Health Trust on Thursday. The two joined forces for 14 hours of live broadcasting out of Okotoks Sobeys for the annual Together We Make a…

A Truck Ignites in Flames On Highway 2

A truck ignited in flames this afternoon on Thursday June 28 2018, at 12:45pm. The one tonne vehicle caught on flame on Highway 2 northound near the Mazeppa turnoff. MD of Foothills Fire Inspector…

Canadian Blood Services Seeing Drop In Donations

Canadian blood services is hoping to fill appointments at an upcoming clinic in the Foothills. Over the summer CBS typically experiences a drop in donations due to busy schedules and vacations which…

NDP Painting A Rosy Picture Of Alberta's Economic Fortunes

The Alberta NDP says the Province's economic and employment prospects are looking up. In their 2017-2018 Annual Report they say economic growth is predicted to be up by 2.7 per cent by the end of…

Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust Are Radiothon Ready

It's a big day for health and wellness initiatives in the Foothills. Eagle 100.9 has partnered with the Sheep River Health Trust again for the annual Together We Make a Difference Radiothon. The…

RCMP Investigating Copper Wire Theft

RCMP are investigating a theft from an industrial gas site earlier this week. High River police say around 2- 4 a.m. on Monday that a suspect or suspects stole a large amount of copper wire from the…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login