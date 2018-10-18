Details
Category: Local News

Parks Canada will allow for cannabis consumption within Parks Canada campsites.

However, cannabis consumption will not be permitted in common areas within campgrounds, such as playgrounds, kitchen shelters, washrooms, trails, and parking areas.

Manager of media services for Parks Canada, Marie-Hélène Brisson, says "While Parks Canada campgrounds are public areas, the agency treats individual campsites as temporary domiciles for our visitors. For this reason, at Parks Canada campgrounds, consumption of cannabis will be permitted in campsites."

Parks Canada did mention that rules can vary across the various provinces, territories, and municipalities, so travellers should check the Parks Canada website to know what's allowed and what's not allowed in the area they will be visiting.

Brisson says, "Parks Canada's approach to cannabis will be similar to its policy on the possession and consumption of alcohol. As with alcohol, from time to time Parks Canada may implement specific prohibitions on consumption in specific campgrounds or at specific times of year as operational requirements arise, or in an effort to ensure that all visitors enjoy their stay."

Private businesses within national parks, such as ski resorts, as well as towns such as Banff will have their own rules and regulations.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Jacket Racket Ready To Keep Those In Need Warm

The Okotoks United Church is making sure those who need a helping hand stay bundled up this winter. It is the 21st year for the Jacket Racket free clothing exchange where residents can either drop…

Cannabis Consumption Will Be Allowed in Parks Canada Campsites

Parks Canada will allow for cannabis consumption within Parks Canada campsites. However, cannabis consumption will not be permitted in common areas within campgrounds, such as playgrounds, kitchen…

MEOW Foundation Offering Free Spay and Neuters for Cats in the Foothills

The MEOW Foundation is launching a program to help reduce the amount of homeless and unwanted cats in the foothills. Thanks in part to a community grant from the Calgary Foundation, the MEOW…

Limited Spots Remain for Dawgs Winter Program

Though they're currently in the off-season, the Okotoks Dawgs are keeping busy. Only a few spots are left as the Okotoks Dawgs winter training program draws closer. The Peewee and Bantam program runs…

Cannabis Consumption In Okotoks: Knowing The Basics

With recreational marijuana now officially legal, the Town of Okotoks is hoping to spread the basic facts when it comes to cannabis consumption in town. The Town of Okotoks has designed their…

Calgary Police Say Gladys Ridge Search A Murder Investigation

Calgary City Police are at the scene of what they call a homicide investigation on a rural property in the Gladys Ridge Area, east of Aldersyde. They're searching the property located east of Highway…

Calgary Police On Scene At A Rural Property East Of Aldersyde

Calgary City Police are at the scene of what they call a homicide investigation on a rural property in the Gladys Ridge area. They're searching the property in relation to the disappearance and…

RJ Sigurdson Now The Candidate For The UCP Highwood Constituency

Former President of the United Conservative Party Highwood Constituency Association, RJ Sigurdson, is now the candidate for next spring's election. Approximately 2000 voters went to the polls…

Michela Sheedy Played Her First Sold Out Show In Home Town Okotoks

Budding Okotoks music artist, Michela Sheedy played her first sold out show right here in Okotoks at Tribal Connections Market last Saturday. She says this show was special, not only because it was…

Foothills Stores Not Ready For Marijuana's Big Day

Wednesday, October 17, marks the first day Canadians will be able to buy cannabis legally. However for residents in High River and Okotoks looking to buy some legal bud, you're going to have to head…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login