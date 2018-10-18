Cannabis Consumption Will Be Allowed in Parks Canada Campsites

Parks Canada will allow for cannabis consumption within Parks Canada campsites.

However, cannabis consumption will not be permitted in common areas within campgrounds, such as playgrounds, kitchen shelters, washrooms, trails, and parking areas.

Manager of media services for Parks Canada, Marie-Hélène Brisson, says "While Parks Canada campgrounds are public areas, the agency treats individual campsites as temporary domiciles for our visitors. For this reason, at Parks Canada campgrounds, consumption of cannabis will be permitted in campsites."

Parks Canada did mention that rules can vary across the various provinces, territories, and municipalities, so travellers should check the Parks Canada website to know what's allowed and what's not allowed in the area they will be visiting.

Brisson says, "Parks Canada's approach to cannabis will be similar to its policy on the possession and consumption of alcohol. As with alcohol, from time to time Parks Canada may implement specific prohibitions on consumption in specific campgrounds or at specific times of year as operational requirements arise, or in an effort to ensure that all visitors enjoy their stay."

Private businesses within national parks, such as ski resorts, as well as towns such as Banff will have their own rules and regulations.

