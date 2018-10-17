Cannabis Consumption In Okotoks: Knowing The Basics

Details
Category: Local News

With recreational marijuana now officially legal, the Town of Okotoks is hoping to spread the basic facts when it comes to cannabis consumption in town.

The Town of Okotoks has designed their cannabis consumption bylaw to be similar to the laws around consuming alcohol, which means cannabis cannot be consumed in any public space.

Prior to passing the bylaws, the Town consulted with the public through surveys and took a look at how Calgary designed their bylaws.

Kelly Stienwand, Municipal Enforcement Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says no matter how residents choose to consume it, it's a no when in public.

"Our bylaw covers consumption in any form, so we've anticipated edibles and a variety of products of course... that are going to come out into the public space. We've essentially just prohibited the consumption of cannabis in all its forms in any public space."

Stienwand says Municipal Enforcement is not fine motivated and they are looking to have a conversation before resorting to issuing a ticket.

"We don't want to but we are prepared if we must, and a first time fine for consuming cannabis in any public space is $250 and subsequent fines after that are $500," he explains. "So we do keep track of the names of the people that we've issued fines to. We really don't want to go down this road, we're hoping to work with the community."

In regards to cannabis smoke being smelt by neighbours, the Town will handle the issue similar to noise complaints and is hoping respectful conversations will be had among neighbours before resorting to contacting authorities.

Those looking for more details on cannabis consumption in Okotoks can either contact Municipal Enforcement at (403) 995-6302 or click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

