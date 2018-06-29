Canadian Blood Services Seeing Drop In Donations

Canadian blood services is hoping to fill appointments at an upcoming clinic in the Foothills.

Over the summer CBS typically experiences a drop in donations due to busy schedules and vacations which causes an issue as the need for blood is constant.

Lisa Castro, Territory Manager for CBS, says the demand for donations never goes away as blood has a limited shelf life.

"The red cells can last up to 42 days before being transfused to a patient, plasma can actually be freeze dried up to one year, and platelets only have a seven day shelf life," she explains. "That means from the time you donate blood to the time it's gone through production and testing and going to the hospitals it has to be transfused to a patient within that seven day window."

Castro adds it's important people follow through with their appointments.

"Life happens and things come up but if they don't show up for their appointment we're not able to bring someone else in to take that spot so we just want to send out a reminder that if you have booked an appointment please honour it or let us know in advance so we can find someone who is willing to take their time to donate blood."

CBS is currently looking to fill 100 appointment spots for their upcoming clinic in Strathmore on July 16th.

For information on how to book an appointment or learn more about blood donation click here.

