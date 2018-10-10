Canadian Blood Services Celebrates Anniversary With New Look

Details
Canadian Blood Services has hit a major milestone.

To help celebrate their 20th anniversary, they recently unveiled a new look and spreading the message of "Together, we are Canada's lifeline.".

Lisa Castro, Territory Manager for CBS, says the new look helps to show people they're working to grow and evolve.

"We're really enforcing what Canadians already know about Canadian Blood Services and extend their confidence and trust to the other areas of expertise," she explains. "So our renewed brand builds on the Canadian Blood Services name and our new identity is representing perpetual evolution, continual improvement, and endless connections with Canadians across the country."

Castro adds the renewed brand encompasses more than just blood donation.

"We're constantly stating that Canadian Blood Services is Canada's biological lifeline, so we're more than just blood. We manage life essentials through transfusion and transplantation, including blood, plasma, stem cells, organs and tissues."

The two upcoming blood donor clinics on Oct. 24 and Nov. 20 in Okotoks are fully booked.

As a reminder, Castro is asking residents to please make sure they honour their appointments.

To learn more about upcoming clinics and to check out CBS' new look click here.

