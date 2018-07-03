Canada Day Crime Spree Through The Foothills Kept RCMP Busy

While Foothills residents enjoyed festivities on Canada Day, RCMP officers spent their day chasing an alleged thief on a drug- fueled crime spree.

RCMP say it started at approximately 10 a.m., with complaints flowing in from the Priddis, Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows areas regarding stolen vehicles and property.

One unfortunate vehicle owner interrupted the alleged thief in the process of a vehicle theft, and was assaulted with bear spray, but the injury did not lead to a hospital trip.

Officers caught up with the suspect at around 1:30 p.m. at a gas station in Bragg Creek.

25-year-old Thomas Hildebrand, of no fixed address, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5000 and mischief.

RCMP say all vehciles and property stolen have been recovered, and the suspect has been released from custody to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on July 24th.

Anyone with information on this string of crimes is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP or Crimestoppers, and RCMP remind residents to continue reporting any suspicious activity.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]