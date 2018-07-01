Canada Day Closures And Town Services Changes

Canada Day means a couple changes for town services.

Those who usually have their garbage, organics, and recycling collected on Monday will have their collection pushed back a day to Tuesday.

In lieu of Canada Day, the Municipal Centre will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.

A reminder the Eco Centre is closed Sunday and Monday as part of its regular hours.

Open for the weekend are both the Okotoks Art Gallery and Okotoks Museum and Archives from noon- 5 p.m.

The Okotoks Recreation Centre is open on Canada Day from 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. for a variety of Canada Day activities.

