Call Volume Increase For Okotoks Fire Department

Another week in the books for the Okotoks Fire Department.

This past week they responded to 20 calls and overall they're up 118 calls from this time last year.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there's no one type of call they're seeing more of.

"I reviewed the percentages and they're pretty across from fires, to medical calls, to alarm system activations. They've all gone up in each area so there's not one specific area we can pin point."

Thevenot attributes the high call volume to a Okotoks being a busy town.

"We're a growing community, we're pretty busy in Okotoks, we have a lot of things going on. Overall it's just the growth I believe in our community that would increase those numbers."

This past week's responses included five alarm system activations, one vehicle fire, 10 medical responses, assisting a rescue, and three motor vehicle crashes.

