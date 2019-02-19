Calgary Woman Arrested Over Stolen Narcotics From Local Pharmacy

Details
Category: Local News

 A Calgary woman who was arrested in 2017 was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing and reselling tablets from an Okotoks pharmacy.

Loss Prevention from Safeway in Okotoks informed RCMP of the missing drugs in 2017 who then launched an investigation.

Leanne Rogalsky was found to be the culprit soon after.

It was discovered that over a five year period, Rogalsky had stolen over 33,000 pills from the pharmacy by forging documents and filing false prescriptions.

Rogalsky was convicted on six charges and was given a two year conditional sentence as well as a $3000 fine.

 

