Calgary Police Say Gladys Ridge Search A Murder Investigation

Calgary City Police are at the scene of what they call a homicide investigation on a rural property in the Gladys Ridge Area, east of Aldersyde.

They're searching the property located east of Highway 2 at 338 Avenue and 112 Street S.E., in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of 35 year old Adam Stewart Young, who hasn't been seen or heard from since November 20, 2017.

Police say during the investigation they have determined a strong probability of foul play and are investigating the case as a murder.

Search warrants are being executed at the property as police look for evidence, and they expect to be there for several days.

Calgary Police are asking anyone with information on Young's disappearance to call them at (403)266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

