Calgary Police On Scene At A Rural Property East Of Aldersyde

Calgary City Police are at a rural property on Gladys Ridge east of Aldersyde.

Neighbours in the area say they've been on the property since Tuesday, October 16, and spent the night there with large banks of lights illuminating the area.

Retired RCMP Officer, Rob Laird, lives close by.

"They're down the road from my house and the driveway's all blocked off, going into this residence. And there's probably eight or ten Calgary Police vehicles there. Many more on the inside, they've got a command centre set up. All night they had big pot lights set up on the property. With that turnout that would indicate there's something major going on."

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the High River RCMP, who say they have deferred to the Calgary Police Service in this investigation.

So far there's plenty of rumour and speculation, but Police have yet to comment on what exactly is happening on the property.