  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Add another contributor to the list of supporters of the Kraft High River Hockeyville campaign.

On Thursday July 19 2018, Chairperson for High River Hockeyville, Melissa Pryer has announced that the Calgary Flames have contacted the town, and want to lend a contribution to the fundraiser.

Pryer says, she was notified on Thursday, before the farmers market presentation and speeches by the existing contributors.

"The Calgary Flames and the Flames foundation reached out to us after hearing about Alta-Links matching donation of $25,000."

Pryer says shes not sure the exact monetary amount the Flames will be donating, but they have plans for the contribution already.

"We want to put that money towards upgrading the lighting in the large ice arena, which is a big task, and could cost upwards of $100,000."

Before the news, Pryer said she was astounded by the amount they managed to gather, totaling to $60,000.

"We already received so much support, and were so glad by the amount raised, so this news is almost unbelievable."

News on the exact contribution amount and when the arena will be receiving the funds, has yet to be announced.

Read more:

Community Turns Out For Hockeyville Again

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Local News

A Fire Erupted Friday Afternoon At A Home On Knowles Avenue

Tragedy struck a home on Knowles Avenue around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon as it was engulfed in flames after a fire erupted. The homeowner was inside the house when it started, stating he was sitting…

Another Tail Gate Sale Happens At All Through The House This Weekend

If you're looking for a unique event to take in this weekend, you can check out the tail gate sale at All Through the House. Monika Mclachlan, Store Owner, says what started as a unique idea for…

Calgary Flames Make A Contribution To Hockeyville

Add another contributor to the list of supporters of the Kraft High River Hockeyville campaign. On Thursday July 19 2018, Chairperson for High River Hockeyville, Melissa Pryer has announced that the…

Taste Of Okotoks Ready To Fill Plates & Stomachs

Taste of Okotoks is back for its 6th year on Saturday and is ready to fill residents plates and stomachs. Local restaurants come together in downtown Okotoks from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. where residents can…

MD Of Foothills Issues Fire Ban

A fire ban is now in effect for the MD of Foothills. The ban includes camp fires, burning barrels, fire works, and any other outdoor fires that do not require permits. Any open fires need to be…

Town Gives Update On Water Conservation Program

An update on the Water Conservation Program with the town shows there are still some issues with high consumption on peak days, however not as bad as last year, as of yet. Dawn Smith, Sustainability…

Community Program Online Registration Gets A Makeover

The Town of Okotoks is working on upgrading the online registration program and website for this fall's community programs. Donna Racette, Client Services Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says it the…

Stampede Lottery Prizes Coming To The Foothills

Two of the big winners of this year's Stampede Lotteries are from High River and Okotoks. High River's Randy Jones takes home the new truck and fifth wheel, valued at a whopping $221,247. While…

Watershed Wildlife And Tree Planting Clinic Tomorrow In Okotoks

A Watershed Wildlife and Tree Planting Clinic will be taking place tomorrow at the Okotoks Operation Centre. Rayleigh Conley, Watershed Program Director for Sustainability Resources Ltd., says they…

Missing Woman Found Safe

The High River woman, missing since Tuesday, July 17, has been found safe and sound. Police had been asking for the public's help to find 44 year old Karen Elizabeth Cook after she was last seen in…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login