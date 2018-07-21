Calgary Flames Make A Contribution To Hockeyville

Add another contributor to the list of supporters of the Kraft High River Hockeyville campaign.

On Thursday July 19 2018, Chairperson for High River Hockeyville, Melissa Pryer has announced that the Calgary Flames have contacted the town, and want to lend a contribution to the fundraiser.

Pryer says, she was notified on Thursday, before the farmers market presentation and speeches by the existing contributors.

"The Calgary Flames and the Flames foundation reached out to us after hearing about Alta-Links matching donation of $25,000."

Pryer says shes not sure the exact monetary amount the Flames will be donating, but they have plans for the contribution already.

"We want to put that money towards upgrading the lighting in the large ice arena, which is a big task, and could cost upwards of $100,000."

Before the news, Pryer said she was astounded by the amount they managed to gather, totaling to $60,000.

"We already received so much support, and were so glad by the amount raised, so this news is almost unbelievable."

News on the exact contribution amount and when the arena will be receiving the funds, has yet to be announced.

