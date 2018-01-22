Busy Agenda For Okotoks Town Council Today

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon.

A few items on the agenda today, most in the Business portion of the council meeting.

Council will hear recommendations for funding from the Family and Community Support Services Advisory Committee.

They'll also review the draft Terms of Reference for the Affordable Housing Task Force, and the draft Public Participation Policy.

The public portion of the meeting gets underway in Council Chambers at 2:30 p.m., a live stream of the meeting can also be viewed on the Town's website.

