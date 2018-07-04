BuskersFest Links Up With Sidewalk Saturday

A plan is now in place for to make up for the BuskersFest rain out.

BuskersFest will now be combined with the Sidewalk Saturday event in downtown Okotoks.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says the event brings back a sense of nostalgia.

"This is going back to the roots of when we first did it seven years ago and we had buskers on the street that were lined up from one end to the other. There was probably over 1,000 people just walking the street, strolling to get all the entertainment," he recalls. "It was really great for the downtown businesses, people enjoyed listening to the music, they were shopping, just having a great time."

Doherty says the event presents a great opportunity for performers.

"No pre-registration, show up the day of, it doesn't cost anything. There's $300 that goes for first, $200 for second, and $100 for third, and the big carrot we dangle, not only the cash, but we pick the top five and they will come back and play at Taste of Okotoks and ChiliFest."

He adds he'd like to see about 50 different street performers out for the event.

The Sidewalk Saturday and Buskersfest combo event will take place July 14.



