Building Children's Confidence Through Dog Tales

Literacy for Life has put the call out for four legged volunteers.

They are in need of dogs to help them with their Dog Tales program where they go into schools and libraries in the Foothills and have children read to the dogs.

Nicole Levesque, Program Coordinator for Literacy for Life, says there is a couple qualities they are looking for in their volunteers.

"What we're looking for is dogs that are comfortable around children, having them pet them, touching their ears and paws, and are also ok with being in close proximity to other dogs. We don't train the dogs for anything, we're just looking for that good match of dogs that just have that right kind of feel that can settle in and be comfortable around kids."

Levesque explains the goal of the program is to help build children's confidence.

"We don't correct them unless they're asking, but if the child is saying it wrong we don't stop them or get them to sound it out or anything and that's the magic that starts building their confidence, it's just getting them to enjoy reading," she says. "Usually they're relaxed because they're sitting there with the dog and they really believe that these dogs are listening to the stories and they can't wait to see them the next week."

On Jan. 15 at 6-7p.m. and 7-8p.m. dogs can go through a screening process at the Literacy for Life office in High River.

More volunteer information is available by calling Literacy for Life at (403) 652-5090.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

