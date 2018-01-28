Budget Time In Turner Valley

Turner Valley Council will be very busy over the next few weeks as they work out the Town's budget for the year.

Mayor Gary Rowntree says they're taking a more detailed look at the numbers this year, which he says will help out a lot of new people on council.

"It'll help out the new Council and the new Mayor accordingly. And be able to set the template for future years so it may not be as long as a process as we're going through this year."

Rowntree says it's still too early to say whether or not Turner Valley taxpayers will be seeing an increase this year or not.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]