Bronze Medal for Okotoks Swimmer in Youth Olympic Games

Local athlete Finlay Knox won the bronze medal after an impressive performance at the Youth Olympic games in Buenos Aires on Monday.

Knox is part of the Okotoks Mavericks Swim Team and took the bronze with a personal best time of 2:01.91 in the men's 200m individual medley.

Knox' coach Todd Melton says though it's been an intense road for Fin so far, with rigorous training throughout the year, this is probably only the beginning.

"It's an exciting time for our club, it's an exciting time for Finlay... he really got on Swim Canada's radar at the beginning of last season. Fin's only seventeen and he's third in the country right now... He always rises up; this is the beginning of his international career which will go on for quite some time."

Melton said that though this is the last big event for a while, Finlay will be keeping busy in the next few weeks with meets scheduled in Lethbridge, Calgary, and back home in Okotoks in the next few weeks.