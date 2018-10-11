Bringing Yoga & Art Together

The Okotoks Art Gallery is teaming up with Yogadown for the first Yoga in the Gallery event.

The class will be beginner friendly with a focus on relaxation, breathing, and stretching.

Jaime- Brett Sine, Education Program Specialist for the Okotoks Art Gallery, says there's a cross over with art and yoga which makes bringing them together the perfect fit.

"When you think about it, yoga is such an introspective and relaxing process and when it comes to engagement with art or exhibitions you're sort of going through that same process so why not engage your mind at the same time as engaging your body in sort of a creative practice in both ways."

Sine says their current exhibit will compliment the class.

"It's exhibiting artist Joy Munt's work, it's actually very beautiful, colourful prints and it is something that I think aesthetically you can quite enjoy and engage with and I think it will lend itself very well to a softer, quiet, meditative class."

Yoga in the Gallery takes place Sat. Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

Cost is $15 and registration can be done by clicking here.

