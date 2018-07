Motorists can expect upcoming bridge construction west of Okotoks.

Alberta Transportation and Volker Stevin will be replacing the bridge on Highway 549 over Wilson Creek.

Work will take place from mid July to early August.

The existing bridge will be demolished and a detour will be in place.

Motorists are asked to be patient during the construction as they can expect delays.

