Bowl For Kids Sake Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the 2018 Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser, Bowl For Kids Sake.

This year, BBBS Okotoks has a $10,000 fundraising goal which they're hoping to hit by having 20 teams register for the event.

Laura Padget, BBBS team lead for satellite programs, says all the money raised stays in the community.

"It goes to support mentoring programs with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the community. BBBS offers mentoring programs in schools as well as the community, and this fundraiser goes to support all of that financially."

There are 15 spots left for teams of four, each member of a team should aim for a peer to peer fundraising goal of at least $100.

"We have an online registration system that makes it sort of easy for people to put their information in, and also allows them to have a personal donation page where they can set a target for how much money they're looking to raise as an individual bowler."

The event features glow bowling food, music, and prizes, attendees are also encouraged to wear neon and glow worthy clothing.

The Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser will take place on Sunday, March 25 at Millennium Lanes.

Registration for Bowl For Kids Sake is open until the day of the event.

