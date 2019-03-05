Botten Out As Executive Director Of Rowan House

Sherrie Botten is no longer with the Rowan House Women's Emergency Shelter.

She and the Society parted ways back in January.

Rowan House Board Chair, Chris Tulloch says as they expand they felt they needed an executive director that would expand with the Society.

"The Rowan House Society, as you're aware is entering into a partnership with the Town of Okotoks and Westwinds Communities to build a second stage shelter in Okotoks. With this transition to a new phase, we just felt fresh blood was needed. So, as I say, as of January, Sherrie Botten is no longer the Executive Director of Rowan House."

Tulloch says it was a tough decision.

"It was a very hard decision. Sherrie has added a huge amount of value to Rowan House, for which we're very grateful. She led the organization through the fundraising for this shelter and also in response to the floods in 2013, of course which none of us can ever forget. It was a tough choice, but one that we felt was necessary to help us move into this new phase."

Tulloch says the board felt they needed someone with a strong fundraising background to raise seven or eight million dollars to complete the work on their new shelter in Okotoks.

He says they're still looking for Botten's replacement.