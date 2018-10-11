Bobcat Sighting Near Woodhaven

Details
A Facebook post tipped Woodhaven residents off to the presence of a bobcat earlier today.

Foothills residents are reminded to keep children and pets close if a predatory animal is thought to be nearby, as well as to report such sightings to the Fish and Wildlife office of Alberta Environment.

Okotoks Parks Manager Christa Michailuck says it's important to always stay aware, as wildlife is constantly moving around the area.

"If people do see an animal they think could be a safety concern for others, we do encourage that the report it to Fish and Wildlife office of Alberta Environment. If they do report it to us at the Town of Okotoks where they've seen the sighting we can post signage in the local area."

Michailuck added that running from feline predators is not advised, as they will likely give chase.

 

