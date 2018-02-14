Blast Of Winter Causing Problems On Area Highways

UPDATE:

Highway 1 from Strathmore to Gleichen is now open. Weather conditions are still causing icy roads and reduced visibility.

Bassano RCMP are also advising motorists of extreme winter driving conditions eastbound of Strathmore.

Non-essential travel is not advised due to icy roads and reduced visibility

RCMP say local roads are in poor shape thanks to Wednesday afternoon's storm.

RCMP are on the scene of a number of collisions on Highway 2.

They're asking people to slow down, and if possible avoid going out at all.

As well, Strathmore RCMP have closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Strathmore and Gleichen due to a multi-car pile-up, Wednesday, February 14.

The crash happened on Highway 1, at Highway 21.

Alberta Transportation has authorized the closing of the highway due to freezing rain and wind which has reduced visibility and made the roads icy.

The closure could be in effect for up to three hours.

Bassano RCMP are also advising drivers of extreme winter driving conditions east of the closure area and aren't advising travel due to icy roads and poor visibility