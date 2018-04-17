The Big Rock Singers are taking hit songs from major movies and bringing them to life on stage.

Their spring production Cinema Magic features songs from Lala Land, Mama Mia, James Bond, Moana, Sing, and The Greatest Showman. They've also incorporated a bit of choreography into their performance.

Nairn Nerland, Marketing Director for the Big Rock Singers, says over the last two years they've been contributing proceeds from their ticket sales back to local organizations and this show will be no different.

"This one is for the Foothills Country Hospice, 30 per cent of every ticket bought will be donated to the hospice. Over the last four productions we've been able to donate in excess of $31,000 to local charities, so the Big Rock Singers are extremely proud to be part of this community."

Nerland says they've been hard at work on this production since the beginning of the year.

"We started rehearsing the first week of January and we rehearse once a week when we first start out but then the last six to seven weeks we're sometimes rehearsing two or three times a week," he explains. "Full day Saturdays as well because there's a lot to not only sing but work in the choreography as well."

Tickets have zone pricing and range from $4 for youth up to $48 for adults looking to sit in the front row. There's also everything in the middle from about $20-$30.

To purchase tickets click here.

Cinema Magic takes place May 5 with two performances, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m., at the Foothills Centennial Centre.

