Details
Category: Local News

The NDP's Bighorn proposal has seen its fair share of critics, a more recent one being the Alberta Advantage Party.

The party is an offshoot of the dissolved Wild Rose Party, having been founded in November of 2018.

Leader of the Alberta Advantage Party Marilyn Burns says the proposal will take any and all control out of the hands of the people.

"The legislation provides that the government has pretty much, universal discretion of what's going to happen, after this law takes affect. People will have no say, it's really concerning that this legislation gives authority to the Director... it's called, or the Minister. In other words, they can do what so ever they want". Marilyn Burns adds.

Late last year, the NDP announced their 40 million dollar plan to revitalize the park over a five year period.

Marilyn Burns says, the proposal will cut off access to those who have used it for generations.

"Changes the tradition users ability to access what they done for generations, there are no stakeholders that support the NDP's proposal for the Big Horn project... that I'm aware of".

AAP says the NDP have been proven to be untrustworthy, and the proposal involved no consultation to stakeholders.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

Here's a link to check out:

https://talkaep.alberta.ca/bighorn-country?fbclid=IwAR3PkyPUJmJHl0PJZlIgc5xn9Om7VaVEcii7Bc0UxD6JRLzlC2t5fsZ_a6s

More Local News

Local Teacher Out for Blood (Donations)

The need for blood is ever constant at hospitals across the world. For seven years, Adam Humphrey, teacher at Holy Trinity Academy, has been rallying students to donate blood at local clinics.…

Specialist Reveals Key To Avoiding Avalanches

Alberta is in the midst of avalanche season and the Province wants residents to be prepared. The season typically starts in November and runs until April, with Jan. 20 marking Avalanche Safety Day.…

Big Horn Proposal Issues

The NDP's Bighorn proposal has seen its fair share of critics, a more recent one being the Alberta Advantage Party. The party is an offshoot of the dissolved Wild Rose Party, having been founded in…

The NDP Have Their Man For Highwood

The Highwood Riding has their NDP candidate heading into the next election. 19 year old Mount Royal University student, Erik Overland, will carry the ruling party's banner into the vote. The Okotoks…

Cooler Temps & Snowfall Make For Great ODR Conditions

Okotoks residents are able to take in some of the Town's outdoor rinks this weekend. The ODR's are in great shape following this week's cooler temperatures and snowfall. The open rinks are located…

Dealing With Winter Wildlife

Winter presents different threats than the summer when it comes to wildlife encounters. Many bears may be hibernating, but plenty of other animals are still active. Tangle McClaron, Interpretation…

Notley Claims An Acting UCP Government Will Implement Road Tolls

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was at the Edmonton Convention Centre On Thursday January 17, and warned Albertans that an acting UCP government would be in favor of tolling Albertan highways. Notley…

Community Snow Plowing Underway In Okotoks

The recent snowfall here in the Foothills has prompted reminders to residents from the town regarding community snow clearing operations. During heavy snow falls and for several days following, the…

2018 Okotoks Dawgs Award Winners Will Soon Be Recognized

Award winners from the 2018 Okotoks Dawgs season will soon be recognized at the upcoming Annual Premier Banquet and Fundraising event. The 2018 WMBL, now known as the Western Canadian Baseball…

Teacher Adresses ADHD With Community Families

A teacher from Calgary's North Point School for Boys spoke to families in the Okotoks community on Wednesday night regarding ADHD, strategies, and stigmas. Les Redick, Teacher, says one of the best…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login