Big Horn Proposal Issues

The NDP's Bighorn proposal has seen its fair share of critics, a more recent one being the Alberta Advantage Party.

The party is an offshoot of the dissolved Wild Rose Party, having been founded in November of 2018.

Leader of the Alberta Advantage Party Marilyn Burns says the proposal will take any and all control out of the hands of the people.

"The legislation provides that the government has pretty much, universal discretion of what's going to happen, after this law takes affect. People will have no say, it's really concerning that this legislation gives authority to the Director... it's called, or the Minister. In other words, they can do what so ever they want". Marilyn Burns adds.

Late last year, the NDP announced their 40 million dollar plan to revitalize the park over a five year period.

Marilyn Burns says, the proposal will cut off access to those who have used it for generations.

"Changes the tradition users ability to access what they done for generations, there are no stakeholders that support the NDP's proposal for the Big Horn project... that I'm aware of".

AAP says the NDP have been proven to be untrustworthy, and the proposal involved no consultation to stakeholders.

