Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks Putting Call Out For Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks is in need of mentors.

Currently, there's 22 children looking for a mentor on their wait list.

The organization has community programs where youth are partnered up with adults and teens to help them develop positive social, functional, and relationship skills.

Tracy Cuffe, Mentoring Coordinator for school based programs with BBBS, says being a mentor is just as beneficial for the volunteers as it is the children.

"Being a mentor people usually think about the enrichment they can bring to the lives of our children but it's also a very fulfilling way to spend your time. They help you stay young and the kids in your life bring a warmth and love you didn't know you had space for in your heart."

Cuffe says being a mentor is not a significant time commitment.

"We ask that you commit to a year but we're only asking for one time a week. That time is flexible to you and the family of the child."

Those who are interested in learning more about becoming a mentor can attend BBBS' mentor meet up at Boston Pizza in Okotoks on Mon. Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

More information can also be found by clicking here.

