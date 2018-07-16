Big Brothers Big Sisters In Need Of Adult Mentors For Okotoks

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is looking for mentors in our community to step in and help children in need of support.

Kristy Packwood, volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary, says there is a high need for adult mentors in Okotoks.

"Right now we are looking for adults who would like to mentor kids one on one in our community here," she said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted their Teddy Bear Picnic here in Okotoks last week, introducing mentors to their matches and providing fun and entertainment.

Packwood says the program is in desperate need of volunteers, as they have a long list of children waiting for a mentor.

"We have about 20 children who are looking for an adult who would like to spend some time with them during the weeks, and participate in activities in Okotoks," she said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will also be launching their online "All-Star" campaign this August, partnering with local businesses to raise funds and awareness for this and other programs they offer.

"Every dollar raised in Okotoks will stay in Okotoks. There will be things happening like, you can pop into The George and have a pint of beer, and a contribution will be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Okotoks area," said Packwood.

For more information on the mentoring program or the online All-Star campaign, you can contact Kristy Packwood directly at 403-909-7507, or visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at www.bbbscalgary.ca

