Bear Sighting Reported In Black Diamond

A report was made to RCMP on Tuesday morning of a bear sighting in Black Diamond.

Police received the call just after 9 a.m. stating a grizzly bear had been seen near the Friendship Trail.

Fish and Wildlife were also contacted to respond to the call.

A reminder to residents to be cautious outdoors and keep pets on a leash.

Any bear sightings should be reported to Fish and Wildlife at (403) 652- 8330, or in case of an emergency or immediate danger 911 should be contacted.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]