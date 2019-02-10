BBBS Sees Need For Mentors In Okotoks

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks is looking for mentors to help act as a guiding light for local youth.

They currently have 15- 20 children waiting for mentors to spend 2- 5 hours a week with them.

Kristy Packwood, Mentor Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks, says they are looking for a minimum of a one year commitment.

"We're looking for people that really want to make a difference in a child's life. Perhaps they've had a mentor in their past and they say 'if it wasn't for that person I wouldn't be where I am today' so we're looking for people to step into that role for the next generation of kids," she explains. "And we're looking for people that want to play sports with the child, do arts and crafts, and explore the community."

Activities don't need to be pricey and can be as simple as going for a bike ride or playing board games.

Packwood says they put a lot of effort into making the right pairs.

"We match everyone up based on personalities, interests, and what they like. If a mentor is really into wood working, or mechanics, or cooking, or something like that then we would look for a child that would have those similar interests and that's something that they would do together."

