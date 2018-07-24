Battle Of The Barbers To Support The Less Fortunate

  • Print
A unique barbering competition will be taking place here in Okotoks to raise funding and awareness for the homeless.

Jay Gauthier, award winning Ghost Town Barber and Event Coordinator, says there have been some slight changes, but he looks forward to the unique event.

"All the proceeds will be going to Fresh Start Treatment Centre. I always try and give back and it's an amazing place, so we're going to give all the funds to them," he said.

Gauthier says there seems to be a lack of awareness that there is a homeless population right here in our town.

"There's approximately 500 people in this town of Okotoks that are homeless every single night. I've had conversations with some of them. You can't tell they're homeless, but they are," he said.

Gauthier plans to take his street barbering to a national level, currently working on building a barbering bus to travel all over the world, and says he wouldn't be where he is today without the support of the town of Okotoks.

The event runs Sunday, July 29th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the George and will feature a raffle, 50/50 draw, a silent auction, food and the competition itself.

If you are a stylist or barber and are interested in competing, or want to attend or sponsor the event, you can email [email protected] for registration or tickets and information.

The event is still taking registrations for competitors who will receive cash prizes, as well as donations for the silent auction.

