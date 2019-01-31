John Barlow Sounds Off on PM's Foreign Policy

Parliament's Winter Sitting is now underway, and Canada's foreign relations seem to be the hot topic.

Foothills MP John Barlow says Justin Trudeau has done more harm than good when it comes to foreign affairs.

"It's been very clear over the last few years that all he's done in terms of "Canada's Back" is Canada is backing up from our relationships with some of our best allies and his foreign affairs policies have been just atrocious. You look at our relation ship with China, the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, all of these are on extremely rocky footing, and that has an impact on Canada's economy and certainly our standing globally."

Barlow has also criticized the Prime Minister's handling of Canada's oil and gas industry, saying it will lead to serious consequences.

"We saw a report form ATB Financial earlier that said the steps that the Trudeau government is taking on Canada's oil and gas by just crippling that industry is going to force Canada into recession."

