Barlow Says Trudeau Needs To Pay Back Taxpayers

A taxpayer funded trip to a private island by the Prime Minister and his family in late 2016 and early 2017 will be a big issue for the Conservatives this sitting of Parliament.

Justin Trudeau was cited by the Ethics Commissioner for four separate ethics violations surrounding vacations to the Bahamas and a private island owned by the Aga Khan.

Foothills MP John Barlow says he thinks the $200,000 cost to taxpayers, should go back to taxpayers.

"He should have to pay the taxpayers back for a holiday he took for a vacation he shouldn't have taken and I think that'll be the thing we'll be asking the Prime Minister for is the $200,000 in tax dollars he spent to take the trip to that island."

Trudeau is the first sitting prime minister to be found guilty of ethics violations by the Ethics Commissioner.

