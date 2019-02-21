Barlow Says Butts Resignation A Sign SNC/Lavalin Scandal Is Serious

The intrigue around Parliament Hill over the SNC/Lavalin affair picked up a notch over the weekend with the resignation of the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, Gerald Butts.

Foothills MP, John Barlow says, it was a real surprise, but a change that could leave Justin Trudeau in the lurch.

"The feeling is that he's the real Prime Minister. He's the one that's pulling the strings. So for him to step down, it shows that this SNC/Lavalin scandal is very serious. One doesn't step down if there's nothing there. You know if there's no guilt there, why would you step down?"

Barlow says he hopes Trudeau waives the privilege of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybold, who's been invited to speak to the House Justice Committee to answer questions over allegations of political interference.

Specifically to tell her story over whether or not she was under pressure from the PMO to not pursue criminal charges against the company.