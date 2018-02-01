The issue of sexual harassment and gender equity will be front and centre in Parliament in the Spring sitting.

With Calgary M.P. Kent Hehr relegated to the back benches over sexual harassment allegations, along with fellow Calgary M.P. Darshan Kang, Foothills M.P. John Barlow says a "culture shift" needs to happen.

He says it's sad in this day and age things like this are still going on, and they need to change.

"This is really disappointing that these are some of the things we're talking about right now. But on the other hand, it's an important conversation that we change the dial on how we treat one another."

He says elected officials, and other's in positions of power need to "re-think" how they treat others.

