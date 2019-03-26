Barlow Lends His Support To Provincial UCP Candidates

Foothills MP John Barlow says he's looking forward to next month's provincial election.

He says it'll be fun to get out and campaign for his provincial counterparts.

"I have some fantastic UCP candidates in my constituency. Roger Reid, R.J. Sigurdson, Joseph Schow and Grant Hunter and Miranda Rosen. I've met with them all and they're a great team and I'm really looking forward to working with them all after this election."

Barlow says he'll be helping them in their campaigns where he can.

"Alberta just simply can't afford another NDP mandate. We've just seen Alberta be decimated with the combination of Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, which has been deadly to Alberta's economy, but Canada as well. I'm looking forward to working to get Rachel Notley out and Jason Kenney in and then we'll start working on Justin Trudeau next."

Barlow will be seeking re-election himself come October when we go back to the polls in a federal election.