Barlow Hoping For Change Heading Into 2019

2019 is an election year Provincially in the Spring and then across the country Federally in the Fall.

Foothills MP John Barlow says angst against the ruling Liberals and their anti-oil policies is being keenly felt here in Alberta and he says he can feel change in the air.

"Certainly you feel that "Western Alienation" like never before I would say. So, I think the 2019 election for Conservatives is very likely one of the most important elections we've had in a long time, particularly for Western Canada."

Barlow says there are some issues facing voters in his riding heading into the New Year and the fall election.

He says oil and the economy are the top two issues he hears about, but there's a few other issues that are at the top of the list as well.

"Rural crime, the carbon tax and rural broadband. I think those are three key issues locally that I want to focus on heading into 2019."

Barlow says "Western Alienation" is growing under the rule of the Federal Liberals and he says Justin Trudeau's time may be running out.

For Barlow, 2019 will actually be his third election, after first winning the Foothills seat in a 2014 byelection and then in the 2015 General Election.

