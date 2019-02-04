Details
Category: Local News

Ottawa is buzzing as Parliament back in session.

John Barlow, Foothills MP, says over the next few weeks he will be addressing a few key issues for his riding.

He says internet access is near the top of his list.

"Rural broadband is the number one issue in just about every municipality in the riding. So I'll be working with the new Minister of Rural Affairs and Rural Economic Development to see if we can start pushing that issue forward."

Barlow adds that adressing rural crime is another priority.

He says he is also giving credit to the Liberals, who announced $20.9 million worth of spending to help Waterton Park recover from the 2017 Kenow fire.

Barlow explains the money to rebuild vital infrastructure and promote tourism is crucial for those who make a living at the park.

"And if they don't have people coming down in those three months, they are going to have a very tough time making it through the winter to be back open the following summer. So this summer is very critical for the businesses in Waterton. So this funding will certainly help get the park back up to fully operational."

The money will go towards replacing and repairing roadways, trails, and other infrastructure destroyed in the fire.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School Closed Today

Students at Strathcona-Tweedsmuir school will enjoy an extended weekend today, as the school has announced a full closure due to the extreme cold temperatures and poor road conditions. Light snow is…

Barlow Has Priority List Ready For Parliament

Ottawa is buzzing as Parliament back in session. John Barlow, Foothills MP, says over the next few weeks he will be addressing a few key issues for his riding. He says internet access is near the top…

Kenny Wants NDP To Call Election

UCP leader Jason Kenney wants the NDP to call a provincial election as soon as possible. Kenney attacked the NDP in a speech to reporters, saying they need to send us to the polls and using taxpayers…

Tips For Staying Safe And Warm During The Deep Freeze

With winter finally arriving here in the Foothills, here are a few things to remember to do that could help with freezing temperatures. If you find your hot water isn't working properly, check to see…

Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency. Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his…

Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.…

Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday. As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were…

Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on. Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m. Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m. Reservation times…

Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election. Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the…

Supreme Court Rules Oil Companies Cannot Abandon Wells

Okotoks oil company, Redwater Energy Corporation will be on the hook from the Supreme Courts ruling, that sees most oil companies, who abandoned their wells, be held accountable for covering the cost…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login