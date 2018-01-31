Back To Work For Barlow And The Rest Of Parliament

How Canada deals with an American economy in overdrive will be a big focus for Foothills MP John Barlow as Parliament reconvenes for the spring sitting starting Monday, January 29.

Barlow says government's at all levels aren't doing the job of making Canada competitive.

"The Liberal government federally, and the Provincial NDP government in Alberta doing everything they can to dismantle Canada's energy sector, we have seen capital flowing south and jobs flowing south. And now with these corporate tax changes brought forward by (U.S. President Donald) Trump we're going to see further capital and jobs heading south of the border."

Barlow says he'll also be bringing up trade issues around agriculture, particularly those relating to NAFTA and pulse tariff's from India.