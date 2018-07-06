B&E Has High River Mounties Asking For Our Help

High River RCMP are asking for the public's help in figuring out who busted into a local business on Canada Day.

They say it happened sometime before midnight Sunday, July 1, in a commercial complex on 1st Street Southwest near 6th Avenue.

Mounties say they don't know how many people are involved and aren't saying what, if anything they took, before leaving out the back door, triggering the alarm.

They're not even sure if the crooks took off on foot or had a vehicle.

Call the High River Detachment at (403)652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you have any info.