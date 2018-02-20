B.C. Formally Challenges Wine Ban

The Government of British Columbia has launched a formal trade dispute in regards to Alberta's ban on B.C. wines.

Bruce Ralston, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology made the announcement Monday, Feb. 19 that the B.C. government is formally challenging the ban through the Canadian Free Trade Agreement's (CFTA) dispute settlement process.

According to a press release on the B.C. government's website, they've informed the Government of Alberta that they're requesting consultations under the CFTA regarding the B.C. wine ban.

Ralston says Alberta's actions threaten B.C. families.

"These actions are inconsistent with Alberta's obligations under the CFTA, and we will protect our reputation and the interests of British Columbians."

Premier Rachel Notley has yet to formally respond to the CFTA challenge.

